Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonora, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sonora

Posted by 
Sonora News Beat
Sonora News Beat
 17 days ago

SONORA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aBt8ESS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sonora News Beat

Sonora News Beat

Sonora, TX
5
Followers
43
Post
213
Views
ABOUT

With Sonora News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sonora, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.