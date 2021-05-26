Cancel
Crane, TX

Weather Forecast For Crane

Crane Post
CRANE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Crane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

