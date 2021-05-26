Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burney, CA

Burney Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Burney Times
Burney Times
 17 days ago

BURNEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aBt8BoH00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Burney Times

Burney Times

Burney, CA
4
Followers
64
Post
750
Views
ABOUT

With Burney Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burney, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Burney Weather Forecast#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Burney, CAPosted by
Burney Times

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Burney

(BURNEY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Burney. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Burney, CAPosted by
Burney Times

Wednesday sun alert in Burney — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BURNEY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Burney. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Burney, CAPosted by
Burney Times

Get weather-ready — Burney’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Burney: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then chance rain and snow showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance rain and snow showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL TEHAMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL SHASTA COUNTIES At 652 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Whitmore, or 9 miles northwest of Shingletown, moving southwest at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Redding, Shingletown, Palo Cedro, Anderson, Whitmore, Inwood, Millville, Paynes Creek and Manton. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Shasta County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL SHASTA COUNTY At 246 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Pollard Flat, or 20 miles north of Shasta Dam, moving southwest at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm, as well as brief, heavy rainfall. Locations impacted include Lakehead-Lakeshore, Lakehead, Vollmers, Sims, Pollard Flat and Fisher. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Shasta County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shasta, Tehama by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Shasta; Tehama The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Tehama County in northern California Southwestern Shasta County in northern California * Until 1045 PM PDT. * At 746 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the advisory area. Radar estimates that from 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past 2 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Platina and Beegum.