Eureka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
