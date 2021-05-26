Cancel
Eureka, MT

Eureka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Eureka News Flash
Eureka News Flash
 17 days ago

EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aBt8AvY00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eureka News Flash

Eureka News Flash

Eureka, MT
With Eureka News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

