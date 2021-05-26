Wednesday rain in Eagle Butte: Ideas to make the most of it

(EAGLE BUTTE, SD) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Eagle Butte, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eagle Butte:

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 58 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 45 °F, low 37 °F 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 59 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.