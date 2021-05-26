Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle Butte, SD

Wednesday rain in Eagle Butte: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Eagle Butte News Beat
Eagle Butte News Beat
 17 days ago

(EAGLE BUTTE, SD) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Eagle Butte, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eagle Butte:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aBt88FL00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 58 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 45 °F, low 37 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eagle Butte News Beat

Eagle Butte News Beat

Eagle Butte, SD
8
Followers
35
Post
359
Views
ABOUT

With Eagle Butte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagle Butte, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#The Sun#Weather Data#Night Time#Fun Time#Sd#Rain#Nws Data#Attractions#Cloud#Liftoff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related