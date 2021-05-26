Cancel
Wyalusing, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wyalusing

Wyalusing News Watch
 17 days ago

WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aBt87Mc00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

