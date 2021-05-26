4-Day Weather Forecast For Wyalusing
WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 89 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Light Rain
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
