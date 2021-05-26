4-Day Weather Forecast For Wyalusing

WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 89 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night High 73 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Light Rain High 59 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



