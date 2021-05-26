Wednesday rain in Franklinville meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Franklinville Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklinville:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 47 °F 12 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night High 65 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain High 48 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 57 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.