Hobart Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOBART, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.