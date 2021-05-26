Cancel
Hobart, OK

Hobart Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hobart Post
Hobart Post
HOBART, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aBt85bA00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hobart Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

