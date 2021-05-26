Cancel
Linden, TX

Linden Daily Weather Forecast

Linden Updates
Linden Updates
 17 days ago

LINDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aBt84iR00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Linden, TX
With Linden Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

