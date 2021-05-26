Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bloomfield, PA

New Bloomfield Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
New Bloomfield Times
New Bloomfield Times
 17 days ago

NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poBRT_0aBt83pi00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers then light rain likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield, PA
6
Followers
63
Post
435
Views
ABOUT

With New Bloomfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield, PA
City
New Bloomfield, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
New Bloomfield, PAPosted by
New Bloomfield Times

Saturday sun alert in New Bloomfield — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Bloomfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
New Bloomfield, PAPosted by
New Bloomfield Times

Get weather-ready — New Bloomfield’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in New Bloomfield: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;