New Bloomfield Daily Weather Forecast
NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers then light rain likely during night
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
