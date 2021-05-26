Cancel
Afton, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Afton

Afton Daily
 17 days ago

AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aBt82wz00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 34 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Afton, WY
Lincoln County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: South Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 915 PM MDT At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Fossil Butte National Monument, or 14 miles west of Kemmerer, moving north at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Fossil Butte National Monument around 910 PM MDT.