4-Day Weather Forecast For Afton

AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 34 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.