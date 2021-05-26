4-Day Weather Forecast For Afton
AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 34 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.