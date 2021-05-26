Daily Weather Forecast For Norton
NORTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.