Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norton, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Norton

Posted by 
Norton News Flash
Norton News Flash
 17 days ago

NORTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aBt80BX00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Norton News Flash

Norton News Flash

Norton, KS
5
Followers
63
Post
336
Views
ABOUT

With Norton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norton, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Ks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Norton, KSPosted by
Norton News Flash

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Norton

(NORTON, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Norton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Norton, KSPosted by
Norton News Flash

Norton is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(NORTON, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Norton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Norton; Rawlins SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1212 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles north of Brewster to 5 miles southwest of Edmond. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Norton, Oberlin, Atwood, Almena, Lenora, Selden and Norcatur. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas.
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Graham County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 01:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Norton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN NORTON AND GRAHAM COUNTIES At 147 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Edmond, or 16 miles north of Hill City, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Measured at the Norton airport. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hill City, Lenora, Bogue, Edmond, Densmore and Penokee. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Graham County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 01:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Norton The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Norton County in northwestern Kansas Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 118 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Norton, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Measured at the airport. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Edmond and Bogue. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH