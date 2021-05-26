Cancel
Lawtey, FL

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Lawtey

Posted by 
Lawtey News Watch
Lawtey News Watch
 17 days ago

(LAWTEY, FL) A sunny Wednesday is here for Lawtey, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lawtey:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aBt7zOc00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lawtey, FL
