Glasgow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
