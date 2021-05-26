Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glasgow, MT

Glasgow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Glasgow News Watch
Glasgow News Watch
 17 days ago

GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aBt7t6G00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow, MT
7
Followers
58
Post
279
Views
ABOUT

With Glasgow News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glasgow, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Mt#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Glasgow, MTPosted by
Glasgow News Watch

Wednesday sun alert in Glasgow — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GLASGOW, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Glasgow. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Glasgow, MTPosted by
Glasgow News Watch

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Glasgow

(GLASGOW, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Glasgow. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Glasgow, MTPosted by
Glasgow News Watch

Get weather-ready — Glasgow’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Glasgow: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 120 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity values, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 120. * TIMING...Mainly late Monday. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts will spread rapidly and become difficult to contain.