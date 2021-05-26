Glasgow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 42 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.