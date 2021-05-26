Kaunakakai Weather Forecast
KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
