Kaunakakai Weather Forecast

KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.