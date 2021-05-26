Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kaunakakai, HI

Kaunakakai Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Kaunakakai News Alert
Kaunakakai News Alert
 17 days ago

KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aBt7sDX00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kaunakakai News Alert

Kaunakakai News Alert

Kaunakakai, HI
5
Followers
65
Post
292
Views
ABOUT

With Kaunakakai News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kaunakakai, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related