Binghamton, NY

NYSEG Preps for Thunderstorms and Wind

By FOX 40 Staff
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYSEG is preparing for thunderstorms and wind expected to impact their service areas on Wednesday. As a result of the storm, customers may experience service disruptions. The storm is expected to impact the company’s Binghamton, Ithaca, Liberty, Oneonta and Mechanicville divisions, which includes the Southern Tier, Catskills and Capital Region areas.

www.wicz.com
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Broome; Delaware STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT...SOUTHEASTERN BROOME SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE...NORTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 105 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Deposit, moving east at 25 mph. Small hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible in storms. Locations impacted include Deposit, Hancock, Lanesboro, Thompson, Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Starruca and Sherman.