4-Day Weather Forecast For Stroud
STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
