4-Day Weather Forecast For Stroud

STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.