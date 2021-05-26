Cancel
Burns, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Burns

Burns Bulletin
 17 days ago

BURNS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aBt7ovr00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 37 °F
    • 7 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Burns Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

