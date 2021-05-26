Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Saba, TX

San Saba Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
San Saba Dispatch
San Saba Dispatch
 17 days ago

SAN SABA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aBt7n3800

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Saba Dispatch

San Saba Dispatch

San Saba, TX
7
Followers
58
Post
449
Views
ABOUT

With San Saba Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Saba, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
San Saba, TXPosted by
San Saba Dispatch

Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Saba

(SAN SABA, TX) Gas prices vary across in the San Saba area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 1204 W Wallace St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Exxon at 307 N High St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
San Saba, TXPosted by
San Saba Dispatch

Get weather-ready — San Saba’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Saba: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
San Saba, TXPosted by
San Saba Dispatch

Where's the cheapest gas in San Saba?

(SAN SABA, TX) According to San Saba gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas. Phillips 66 at 1204 W Wallace St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1204 W Wallace St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.
San Saba County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Brown County in west central Texas Southern Coleman County in west central Texas Northern McCulloch County in west central Texas Northwestern San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 937 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Blanket, Winchell, Trickham, Brookesmith, Elm Grove, Placid, Waldrip, Camp Bowie, Gouldbusk, Skeeterville, Lohn, Voss, Stacy and Zephyr. This will affect low water crossings in Brownwood, as well as rural areas of southern Brown, northern Coleman, and northern San Saba counties.
San Saba County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Saba SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN SABA COUNTY UNTIL 1100 AM CDT At 1016 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cherokee, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cherokee, Bend and Chappel.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Brown County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coleman; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Mason; McCulloch; Nolan; San Saba; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason, McCulloch, Nolan, San Saba, Shackelford, Taylor and Throckmorton. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches in the watch area tonight on top of already saturated soils may lead to flash flooding. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.