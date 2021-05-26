Morganton is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Well landscaped, secluded cottage right on the highly popular Toccoa River! Nestled on 1.48 acres of level land, this charming home is sure to bring plenty of memories. Coming almost completely furnished for a move in ready feel! Cathedral ceilings and a stacked stone FP in living room, plus an open plan combining the dining area and kitchen with lots of counter/cabinet space. Granite countertops throughout the home. Beautiful master bath and FP in master BR. Additional room on main and upper level for hosting friends and family. Loft area could be used as office space or whatever you have pictured. Large, cozy screened in back porch is great for taking in the river views, mountain air, and wildlife sightings with plenty of space for outdoor seating and porch swing! Plenty of gardening spots, space for a firepit by the river, and more!

Calling all land lovers... This oasis could be your next home sweet home, part-time getaway to the North Georgia Mountains, or an income producing rental investment. Privately tucked away at the end of Tipton Trail in the heart of Morganton, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home plus a bonus room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom offers easy one-level living and a spacious 7.6 gentle acres. The property also features fresh spring water, 3 ponds, and a large utility/storage shed for storing tools or equipment. You will enjoy the peace and quiet yet are only miles to downtown Blue Ridge and nearby shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, medical facilities, hiking/biking trails, Lake Blue Ridge, the Toccoa River, and so much more. At this price, this property will not last long. Come take a tour today! Quite the charmer, this spacious haven offers stylish features throughout w/ kitchen, formal living & dining rms, & den on the main level; BRs & laundry upstairs; & a full unfin. bsmnt w/ garage on the lower level–ideal for storage, addt'l living space, work out area, or media room! With plenty of space & even more room to expand, you will enjoy ample entertainment space & amazing outdoor living opportunities. Nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mtns convenient to area schools, medical facilities, dining, & entertainment, as well as natural amenities such as Lake Blue Ridge & the Toccoa River–fantastic for all walks of life. With all paved roads leading the way, you'll enjoy easy access to Atlanta, GA, & Chattanooga, TN - perfect for traveling. Move-in ready, your home sweet home awaits! This Family estate lies on almost 5 acres of the HIGHEST elevation in North Georgia at 3,274 feet, with a short drive to local stores and restaurants. Massive custom pavilion with custom rock fireplace gives full privacy to the main house and covered access to the guest suite above the garage. The main floor offers the master suite with walk-in shower, massive closet/laundry room and access to a private balcony with a separate door to the outside. Living area full bath is easily accessible from the kitchen and offers a full stand up walk-in shower. The second floor loft is divided into an additional living area with guest room and half bath. Also includes a Whole house Generac Generator. Large Screened-in front porch is a perfect place to gather, enjoy the scenery, or just relax. The oversized 3 car garage offers a loft, full kitchen, full bath, and living space, along with an unfinished half bath on the main level. This one of a kind property is a perfect home or retreat to make memories and enjoy the great outdoors. Additional pictures of terrace level/basement of the main house and garage with in-law suite are coming.