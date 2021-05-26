Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morganton, GA

Morganton is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Morganton Digest
Morganton Digest
 17 days ago

(MORGANTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Morganton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morganton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyr4y_0aBt7mAP00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morganton Digest

Morganton Digest

Morganton, GA
12
Followers
69
Post
636
Views
ABOUT

With Morganton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morganton, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Picnic#Sun Today#Slight Chance Rain#Gathering Sizes#Snacks#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Morganton, GAPosted by
Morganton Digest

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Morganton

(MORGANTON, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Morganton, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Morganton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Valero at 8101 Appalachian Hwy.
Morganton, GAPosted by
Morganton Digest

Morganton-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Well landscaped, secluded cottage right on the highly popular Toccoa River! Nestled on 1.48 acres of level land, this charming home is sure to bring plenty of memories. Coming almost completely furnished for a move in ready feel! Cathedral ceilings and a stacked stone FP in living room, plus an open plan combining the dining area and kitchen with lots of counter/cabinet space. Granite countertops throughout the home. Beautiful master bath and FP in master BR. Additional room on main and upper level for hosting friends and family. Loft area could be used as office space or whatever you have pictured. Large, cozy screened in back porch is great for taking in the river views, mountain air, and wildlife sightings with plenty of space for outdoor seating and porch swing! Plenty of gardening spots, space for a firepit by the river, and more!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Chad Lariscy, Keller Williams - Atlanta - Cherokee at 678-494-0644</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTE1MTI2NjMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Calling all land lovers... This oasis could be your next home sweet home, part-time getaway to the North Georgia Mountains, or an income producing rental investment. Privately tucked away at the end of Tipton Trail in the heart of Morganton, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home plus a bonus room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom offers easy one-level living and a spacious 7.6 gentle acres. The property also features fresh spring water, 3 ponds, and a large utility/storage shed for storing tools or equipment. You will enjoy the peace and quiet yet are only miles to downtown Blue Ridge and nearby shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, medical facilities, hiking/biking trails, Lake Blue Ridge, the Toccoa River, and so much more. At this price, this property will not last long. Come take a tour today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nathan Fitts, Remax Town & Ctry-Blue Ridge at 706-632-3000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The ultimate living experience awaits… Built with quality, durability, & ease-of-living in mind, this traditional-style gem is the answer to your home dreams! Quite the charmer, this spacious haven offers stylish features throughout w/ kitchen, formal living & dining rms, & den on the main level; BRs & laundry upstairs; & a full unfin. bsmnt w/ garage on the lower level–ideal for storage, addt'l living space, work out area, or media room! With plenty of space & even more room to expand, you will enjoy ample entertainment space & amazing outdoor living opportunities. Nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mtns convenient to area schools, medical facilities, dining, & entertainment, as well as natural amenities such as Lake Blue Ridge & the Toccoa River–fantastic for all walks of life. With all paved roads leading the way, you'll enjoy easy access to Atlanta, GA, & Chattanooga, TN - perfect for traveling. Move-in ready, your home sweet home awaits!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nathan Fitts, Remax Town & Ctry-Blue Ridge at 706-632-3000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Serene Mountain RETREAT with complete seclusion, bordering over 800 feet of National Forest with acres to hike, hunt, fish and relax. This Family estate lies on almost 5 acres of the HIGHEST elevation in North Georgia at 3,274 feet, with a short drive to local stores and restaurants. Massive custom pavilion with custom rock fireplace gives full privacy to the main house and covered access to the guest suite above the garage. The main floor offers the master suite with walk-in shower, massive closet/laundry room and access to a private balcony with a separate door to the outside. Living area full bath is easily accessible from the kitchen and offers a full stand up walk-in shower. The second floor loft is divided into an additional living area with guest room and half bath. Also includes a Whole house Generac Generator. Large Screened-in front porch is a perfect place to gather, enjoy the scenery, or just relax. The oversized 3 car garage offers a loft, full kitchen, full bath, and living space, along with an unfinished half bath on the main level. This one of a kind property is a perfect home or retreat to make memories and enjoy the great outdoors. Additional pictures of terrace level/basement of the main house and garage with in-law suite are coming.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ali Herrin, Chapman Hall Realtors at 404-252-9500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRmlyc3QlMjBNdWx0aXBsZSUyMExpc3RpbmclMjBTZXJ2aWNlJTJDJTIwSW5jLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUZNTFNHQS02ODQyOTQ5JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Morganton, GAPosted by
Morganton Digest

Morganton forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Morganton: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Morganton, GAPosted by
Morganton Digest

Get weather-ready — Morganton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Morganton: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance light rain during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night;