Scottville, MI

Scottville Daily Weather Forecast

SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9wrr_0aBt7lHg00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 39 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Scottville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

