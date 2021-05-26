Scottville Daily Weather Forecast

SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 39 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 61 °F, low 40 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



