Scottville Daily Weather Forecast
SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 39 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.