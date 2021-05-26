Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Walsenburg

(WALSENBURG, CO) A sunny Wednesday is here for Walsenburg, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Walsenburg:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 45 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 47 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 81 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.