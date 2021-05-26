Cancel
Blanding, UT

Jump on Blanding’s cloudy forecast today

Blanding Daily
 17 days ago

(BLANDING, UT.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Blanding, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blanding:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aBt7jWE00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Blanding Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

