Wednesday rain in Fort Kent meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it
(FORT KENT, ME) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Fort Kent, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Kent:
Wednesday, May 26
Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 51 °F, low 35 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear then patchy frost during night
- High 53 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.