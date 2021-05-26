Wednesday rain in Fort Kent meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: If you are looking for a gorgeous low maintenance well kept home with a generous sized lot in northern Maine look no further. With the cost of building at a record high and the southern and mid-Maine market so strong one would be hard pressed to match this value for the price. The multiple structures on this property make the opportunities limitless. The 3-Bay detached heated garage with oversized doors and a bonus room above is just one example. The barn with shed storage on the back and another bonus room above is another asset of this 17.5 acre private parcel with staggering views of the hills ascending from the historic Saint John River Valley. Plenty of space to store your equipment and your toys for off road riding and a 2 car radiant floor attached garage for vehicle storage. The 2 car garage is hooked to a stunning 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath ranch style home. With cathedral ceilings in the open concept kitchen, dinning and living room area and 9' ceilings throughout the rest of the home, this house has a feel of being much larger than the footprint suggest. The attention to detail and eye for warm country design are blatantly obvious in every aspect of this property. From the high cathedral wood ceilings in the open kitchen, dinning living room to the expansive angular island and the rustic wood looking laminate. This screams warmth, country charm and beauty from the floor to the ceilings. Oceans of natural light flow in the windows and bring the outdoors in adding more comfort to the radiant floors throughout. A newly installed heat pump is another source of relieve on those hot summer days. The southern patio and fire pit provide a peaceful, serene place to enjoy a morning coffee or evenings fireside. Overlooking the 4 season beauty of the hills above and valley below the river carving the line between us and our neighbors to the north. Schedule a showing today while this one is still available. Minutes to the full service historic town of Fort Kent, ME<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sheldon Anderson, Maine Outdoor Properties Team at Realty of Maine at 207-852-7577</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTGFuZExlYWRlci4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1MTC0xMzg0NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Beautifully crafted Colonial nestled on 5 acres of manicured grounds with mature pine trees strategically placed for privacy in the historic St. John River Valley. This home with it's exquisite craftmanship, high ceilings and large rooms give a feeling of spaciousness not commonly seen in other homes. The generously sized triple pane windows allow the natural light to flood the rooms while providing great comfort in their heat retention capabilities. No detail was overlooked in the labor of love necessary to make this house a home. The large kitchen with double ovens, expansive pantry, cookware hanging rack, 3 bay undermount stainless steel sink and solid surface counters is a dream come true to the resident chef. The dinning room space open to the kitchen has beautiful built out bay windows capturing the flowing beauty of the St. John and its river banks. The pellet fireplace and massive brick chimney provide a warmth and country charm to the space. With wood ceilings and white oak real wood floors the guest will linger in the comfort it oozes. Glass doors expand the room to a large deck to enjoy the beauty of the surrounding landscape, the gazebo and stone barbecue at the lower level. After a hearty meal what better place to digest it than in the overly roomy yet cozy living room. The real hardwood floors and tile floors throughout speak to the quality. From the airy entry, to the common areas, to the bath rooms, to the bedrooms and even the closets, one will never feel confined inside these walls. The wide hardwood stairs to the upper levels lead to 6' wide halls and a library and craft room that provide a hobby place to create or a place to read in solitude while soaking in the warmth of the propane stove. The upper library balcony is another great vantage point to take in the St. Johns beauty. The whole house generator allows uninterrupted comfort along with the dual heating system in the walkout basement. Explore the rivers banks like an endless lake today<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sheldon Anderson, Maine Outdoor Properties Team at Realty of Maine at 207-852-7577</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTGFuZExlYWRlci4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1MTC0xMzg4NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Home pending at time of photo and listing<p><strong>For open house information, contact Elaine Pelletier, Bangor at 207-942-6711</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>