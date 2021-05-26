4-Day Weather Forecast For Spicer

SPICER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then rain during night High 62 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night High 48 °F, low 38 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



