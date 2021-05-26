Cancel
Spicer, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Spicer

Posted by 
Spicer Updates
 17 days ago

SPICER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aBt7fzK00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then rain during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night

    • High 48 °F, low 38 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

