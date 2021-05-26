Daily Weather Forecast For Cherokee Village
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
