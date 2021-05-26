Cancel
Oroville, WA

Weather Forecast For Oroville

Oroville Daily
Oroville Daily
OROVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aBt7cL900

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

