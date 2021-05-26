Weather Forecast For Oroville
OROVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.