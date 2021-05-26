Cancel
Cut Bank, MT

Cut Bank Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cut Bank Bulletin
Cut Bank Bulletin
 17 days ago

CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aBt7Yl700

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Light rain likely in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night

    • High 55 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cut Bank Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

