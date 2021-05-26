Cut Bank Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Light rain likely in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night High 55 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 35 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



