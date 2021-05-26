Cut Bank Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Light rain likely in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
