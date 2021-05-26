Daily Weather Forecast For Milbank
MILBANK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- 9 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Rain Showers
- High 48 °F, low 38 °F
- 6 to 16 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
