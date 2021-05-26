Cancel
Milbank, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Milbank

Milbank News Flash
 17 days ago

MILBANK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aBt7XsO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • 9 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain Showers

    • High 48 °F, low 38 °F
    • 6 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Milbank News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

