Camden, AL

Camden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Camden Journal
Camden Journal
 17 days ago

CAMDEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aBt7TLU00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Camden, AL
With Camden Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

