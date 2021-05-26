Weather Forecast For Glenwood
GLENWOOD, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
