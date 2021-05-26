Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glenwood, AR

Weather Forecast For Glenwood

Posted by 
Glenwood Post
Glenwood Post
 17 days ago

GLENWOOD, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aBt7MPd00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glenwood Post

Glenwood Post

Glenwood, AR
12
Followers
66
Post
541
Views
ABOUT

With Glenwood Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenwood, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Ar#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Glenwood, ARPosted by
Glenwood Post

Get weather-ready — Glenwood’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Glenwood: Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Glenwood, ARPosted by
Glenwood Post

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(GLENWOOD, AR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Glenwood Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Clark County, ARweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clark, Hot Spring, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring; Pike FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of central Arkansas...southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Perry, Pulaski, Saline and Yell. In southwest Arkansas, Clark, Hot Spring and Pike. In western Arkansas, Montgomery, Polk and Scott. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Several rounds of heavy rain will affect the area with totals of 2 to 4 inches possible over central Arkansas and 3 to 6 inches possible over western Arkansas. * Heavy rainfall over saturated soils will lead to increased runoff and flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Increased runoff in area streams and rivers may cause flooding as well.