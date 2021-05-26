Daily Weather Forecast For Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
