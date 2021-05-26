Cancel
Eutawville, SC

Eutawville Weather Forecast

Eutawville News Watch
EUTAWVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aBt7Isj00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

