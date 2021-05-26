Cancel
Ballinger, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ballinger

Posted by 
 17 days ago

BALLINGER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aBt7CaN00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ballinger, TX
ABOUT

With Ballinger Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

