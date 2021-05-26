Cancel
Phillips, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Phillips

Phillips News Alert
Phillips News Alert
 17 days ago

PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aBt6qUI00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain and snow showers during night

    • High 51 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain and snow showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 61 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

