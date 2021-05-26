Cancel
Linn, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Linn

Linn Dispatch
 17 days ago

LINN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bc5fT_0aBt6n5L00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Linn, MO
With Linn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

