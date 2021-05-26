Cancel
Environment

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Manila News Watch
Manila News Watch
 17 days ago

(MANILA, AR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Manila Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manila:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aBt6hmz00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manila News Watch

Manila News Watch

Manila, AR
ABOUT

With Manila News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
