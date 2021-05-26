Cancel
Eagar, AZ

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Posted by 
Eagar Voice
Eagar Voice
 17 days ago

(EAGAR, AZ.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Eagar, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eagar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aBt6Zg300

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 44 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

