Stevenson is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!
(STEVENSON, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stevenson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stevenson:
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.