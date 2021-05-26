Cancel
Stevenson, AL

Stevenson is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Stevenson Dispatch
 17 days ago

(STEVENSON, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stevenson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stevenson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEnyh_0aBt6V9900

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stevenson, AL
