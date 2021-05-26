Weather Forecast For West. Point
WEST. POINT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.