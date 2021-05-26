Weather Forecast For Sutton
SUTTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Areas Of Drizzle
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
