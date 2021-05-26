Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sutton, WV

Weather Forecast For Sutton

Posted by 
Sutton News Beat
Sutton News Beat
 17 days ago

SUTTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aBt6TNh00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas Of Drizzle

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sutton News Beat

Sutton News Beat

Sutton, WV
11
Followers
71
Post
752
Views
ABOUT

With Sutton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutton, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Wv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sutton, WVPosted by
Sutton News Beat

Get weather-ready — Sutton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sutton: Monday, May 17: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;