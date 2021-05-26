Cancel
Galivants Ferry, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Galivants Ferry

Galivants Ferry News Watch
Galivants Ferry News Watch
 17 days ago

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODdNn_0aBt6SUy00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

