4-Day Weather Forecast For Galivants Ferry

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 95 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 16 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 96 °F, low 70 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 96 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



