4-Day Weather Forecast For Galivants Ferry
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
