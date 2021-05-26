Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler, GA

Weather Forecast For Butler

Posted by 
Butler Bulletin
Butler Bulletin
 17 days ago

BUTLER, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJqK9_0aBt6RcF00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Butler Bulletin

Butler Bulletin

Butler, GA
10
Followers
65
Post
476
Views
ABOUT

With Butler Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Ga#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Butler, GAPosted by
Butler Bulletin

Butler is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(BUTLER, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Butler. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Butler, GAPosted by
Butler Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Butler’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Butler: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;