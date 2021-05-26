Cancel
Hinckley, MN

Hinckley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hinckley Bulletin
Hinckley Bulletin
HINCKLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aBt6QjW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain and snow showers during night

    • High 51 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance snow showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 61 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hinckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

