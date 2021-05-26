Cancel
Connell, WA

Connell Daily Weather Forecast

Connell News Flash
 17 days ago

CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aBt6MRq00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 36 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Connell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

