Weather Forecast For Sisseton
SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 48 °F, low 37 °F
- 6 to 16 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- 12 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Rain Showers Likely
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
