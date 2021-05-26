Cancel
Sisseton, SD

Weather Forecast For Sisseton

Sisseton Times
SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aBt6LZ700

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • 10 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 48 °F, low 37 °F
    • 6 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • 12 to 16 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sisseton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

