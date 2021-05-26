Cancel
Scott City, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Scott City

Scott City Post
 17 days ago

SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aBt6Jnf00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 47 °F
    • 9 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Scott City, KS
With Scott City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Scott City

(SCOTT CITY, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Scott City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Scott City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.60 per gallon

(SCOTT CITY, KS) According to Scott City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 104 W 5Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 1720 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Finney County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Finney; Lane; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL FINNEY...SCOTT AND WESTERN LANE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM CDT At 1229 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm very near Scott City, moving northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Scott City, Grigston, Healy, Scott State Lake, Modoc, Shallow Water, Manning and Amy. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern and west central Kansas.
Scott County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Scott The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Scott County in west central Kansas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Scott City and Modoc.
Lane County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Lane; Scott FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Kansas, including the following areas, Lane and Scott. * From this evening through Monday morning * One to locally up to three inches of rain fell across portions of Scott and Lane County late Saturday evening. Another round of heavy rain-producing thunderstorms is expected to move across west central Kansas again tonight, which could lead to a flash flooding risk * High rainfall rates from strong to severe thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding where already saturated conditions exist.
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Lane County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lane; Scott THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SCOTT AND NORTHWESTERN LANE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for west central Kansas.
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Kearny, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON NORTHWESTERN KEARNY AND NORTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ At 1019 PM CDT/919 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles north of Kendall, moving north at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hamilton, northwestern Kearny and northwestern Scott Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT/midnight MDT/ for west central Kansas.