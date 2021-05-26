4-Day Weather Forecast For Corning
CORNING, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
