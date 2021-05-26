Cancel
Corning, AR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Corning

Corning Journal
Corning Journal
 17 days ago

CORNING, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aBt6H2D00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Corning, AR
