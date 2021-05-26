4-Day Weather Forecast For Corning

CORNING, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.