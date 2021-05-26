Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cotulla, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Cotulla

Posted by 
Cotulla Times
Cotulla Times
 17 days ago

COTULLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aBt6G9U00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cotulla Times

Cotulla Times

Cotulla, TX
13
Followers
58
Post
482
Views
ABOUT

With Cotulla Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cotulla, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(COTULLA, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cotulla Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
La Salle County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Salle The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern La Salle County in south central Texas Northwestern McMullen County in south central Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 849 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Zella and Fowlerton.