Ticonderoga, NY

Rainy forecast for Ticonderoga? Jump on it!

Ticonderoga Digest
 17 days ago

(TICONDEROGA, NY) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Ticonderoga, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ticonderoga:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aBt6FGl00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 37 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

